Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 91.1% increase from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.4%

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

