Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 91.1% increase from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.4%
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $52.12.
About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.