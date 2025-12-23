Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3171 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of AMUU stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 50,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,188. Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $101.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57.

Get Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares ETF (AMUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMUU was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.