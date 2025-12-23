Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3171 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of AMUU stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 50,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,188. Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $101.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57.
Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
