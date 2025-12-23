Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1168 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.4%

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

About Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

