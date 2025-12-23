Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 268,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,520. The company has a market capitalization of $175.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.67. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $61.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $207,000. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 31.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

