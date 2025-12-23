Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMRI stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Get Bushido Capital US Equity ETF alerts:

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach. SMRI was launched on Sep 14, 2023 and is issued by Bushido.

Receive News & Ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.