Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1345 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SMRI stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $37.03.
About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
