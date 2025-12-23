Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Announces Dividend of $0.96

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9636 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of IMOM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 15,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,834. The company has a market cap of $121.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.92. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

