Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 31,413 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,413 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

