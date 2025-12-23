Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $15.75 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 52.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $345.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.80. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

