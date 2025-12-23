Welch Group LLC Invests $1.17 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulwark Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 664,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Roundup

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

