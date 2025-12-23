Welch Group LLC Invests $1.17 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulwark Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 664,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of GLDM stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Macro and market drivers support higher gold prices—investors are buying gold on expectations of looser U.S. policy and ongoing geopolitical tension, which lifts bullion and GLDM. How investors buy gold and what fuels the market
- Positive Sentiment: Gold reached new record highs in multiple sessions, reinforcing safe?haven flows that benefit GLDM as an easy ETF proxy for bullion exposure. Gold Hits Record High Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks
- Positive Sentiment: Big demand signals and bullish analyst forecasts (including multi?year price targets) underpin upside expectations for gold and thus GLDM’s outlook. JP Morgan sees gold at $5,055 by Q4 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Large cross?border bullion flows—China buying nearly $1bn of Russian bullion in November—add physical demand that supports prices and GLDM. Largest bilateral gold trade in history? China buys nearly $1 billion in bullion from Russia
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/technical writeups and retail guidance explain how investors access gold (ETFs, futures, coins), which supports continued inflows into products like GLDM over time. How to Invest in Gold
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector news (exploration and miner financing headlines) highlights broader mining activity but has limited direct impact on GLDM, which tracks bullion. Ariana Resouces unearths latest encouraging drill data at Dokwe gold project
- Negative Sentiment: Risk of a reversal if the Fed pushes back on rate cuts or yields spike—momentum rallies can prompt short?term profit?taking and volatility for GLDM. What to Expect After Gold’s Surge Above $4,400
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.