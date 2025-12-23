OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 41,855 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,855 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,696 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 243,030 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,106,000 after purchasing an additional 452,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

