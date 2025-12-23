Dai (DAI) Trading Down 0% This Week

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Dai has a market cap of $5.36 billion and $109.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,745.21 or 1.00279445 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Dai Token Profile
Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.