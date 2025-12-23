JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Purchased by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

