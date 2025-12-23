Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 220.6% increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ BRNY opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $50.91.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach. BRNY was launched on Oct 13, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

