Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 220.6% increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRNY opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $50.91.
About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
