OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases 102,463 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,463 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.84.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.82 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.64 billion, a PE ratio of 172.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 496.97%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

