Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1122 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 3.1%
TSLL stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
