Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1122 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 3.1%

TSLL stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

