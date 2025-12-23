OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774,028 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,404,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after buying an additional 3,458,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,204,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,430,000 after buying an additional 3,094,388 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4,903.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,984,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,188 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,553,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

