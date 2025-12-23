DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for about 3.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 2,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.74.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $11,097,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $8,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,476,418.20. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,647 shares of company stock worth $147,333,588. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $234.89 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

