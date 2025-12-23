Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO is High Probability Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,423,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.8% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $34,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 496,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 365,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

