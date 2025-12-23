Kopion Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after buying an additional 64,991 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 132.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,268,000 after buying an additional 156,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 244,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,431,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

