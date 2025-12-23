Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Announces Earnings Results

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Anglesey Mining Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Anglesey Mining stock opened at GBX 0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. Anglesey Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 0.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £144,961.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

