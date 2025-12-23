Ergo Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $37.76 million and approximately $158.94 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00003810 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,854.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.69 or 0.00658689 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.64 or 0.00499284 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00009150 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.00475237 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00087526 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00013751 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,607,268 coins and its circulating supply is 82,606,260 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
