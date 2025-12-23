Ergo Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $37.76 million and approximately $158.94 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,854.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.69 or 0.00658689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.64 or 0.00499284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.00475237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00087526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00013751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,607,268 coins and its circulating supply is 82,606,260 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

