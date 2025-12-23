Matrix Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

