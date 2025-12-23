BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at BTIG Research

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTSG. CJS Securities upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $6,763,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,131,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,497. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 105.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 62.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

