AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $16.52 (BATS:WUGI)

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 16.5222 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1,863.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of WUGI stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.27. AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.04.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Company Profile

The Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies involved in the 5G-enabled digital economy. WUGI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

