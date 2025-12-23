Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 62.8% increase from Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBSF opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Get Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.25% of Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF

The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.