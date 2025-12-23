TD Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

