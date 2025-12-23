Tema S&P 500 Historical Weight ETF Strategy (NYSEARCA:DSPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Tema S&P 500 Historical Weight ETF Strategy (NYSEARCA:DSPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1917 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 211.8% increase from Tema S&P 500 Historical Weight ETF Strategy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

DSPY opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $788.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.91. Tema S&P 500 Historical Weight ETF Strategy has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

The Tema S&P 500 Historical Weight ETF Strategy (DSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in the securities of the S&P 500 index while utilizing a weight-adjusted methodology. It aims to create a portfolio reflecting the indexs average concentration levels since 1989 through historical weightings. DSPY was launched on Apr 1, 2025 and is issued by Tema.

