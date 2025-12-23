MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDXH. Wall Street Zen raised MDxHealth to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MDxHealth from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on MDxHealth from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of MDXH stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.59.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,078.01%. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. Analysts forecast that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

MDxHealth, headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, with a U.S. presence in Newton, Massachusetts, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and treatment decision making through epigenetic biomarker assays. The company specializes in developing and commercializing tests that detect DNA methylation changes associated with urological cancers, enabling more precise risk stratification and patient management.

MDxHealth’s lead product portfolio includes ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx.

