Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Raised by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7%
AMD opened at $214.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $349.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average is $183.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 183,476 shares of company stock worth $40,249,093 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Stores Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba is considering a massive purchase of AMD AI chips lifted demand expectations for AMD’s data?center business; if finalized, the order would materially boost near?term AI GPU sales and China exposure. AMD Shares Climb on Reports of Alibaba Massive AI Chip Order
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street momentum: multiple outlets note analyst upgrades and continued Buy ratings (including Bank of America maintaining Buy), keeping upside case intact into 2026 as investors price AI infrastructure growth. This underpins valuation support even after recent volatility. AMD Draws Analyst Upgrades for 2026 While Top Investor Signals a Long-Term Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap: coverage highlights AMD’s upcoming MI450 AI GPU lineup (launch expected in 2026) as a potential catalyst to close the gap with NVIDIA in rack?scale AI deployments — a successful MI450 roll?out would be a structural revenue driver. Could AMD Finally Close the Gap on Nvidia AI Dominance?
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative?value/competitive pieces (TER vs. AMD) compare supply?chain and margin dynamics — useful for investors sizing cross?sector exposure but not an immediate stock catalyst. TER vs. AMD: Which AI Component Supplier Stock Is the Better Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Options?income ETF spotlight (AMDY) is driving derivative flows related to AMD but represents a trading/interest vehicle rather than a corporate fundamental change. Watch option premium activity for short?term volatility signals. If You Like AMD’s Future, AMDY Lets You Go Full Send With An Over 100% Distribution Yield
- Negative Sentiment: Sell?off context: coverage noting AMD down sharply in recent sessions highlights profit?taking and a technical pullback; investors should weigh short?term volatility against 2026 growth expectations. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Down More Than 13.9%, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analyst take (Seeking Alpha) argues AMD may not be a compelling buy yet — highlights valuation, execution risks and competitive pressures; such pieces can amplify downside during market turbulence. Advanced Micro Devices: Still Not A Compelling Bet
- Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation risk: Oracle’s “phase two” narrative (infrastructure and sovereign cloud winners) may divert capital from pure?play chip names; increased investor focus on cloud/data?center operators could limit multiple expansion for chipmakers like AMD. Forget The Chips: Oracle Wins Phase Two of AI
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.06.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
