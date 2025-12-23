Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Raised by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7%

AMD opened at $214.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $349.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average is $183.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 183,476 shares of company stock worth $40,249,093 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stores Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.