Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 16,627 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 652.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after buying an additional 1,342,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,826,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,190,000 after acquiring an additional 378,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $2,721,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $301.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

