HUNT (HUNT) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $27.84 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,659.66 or 0.99968481 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.