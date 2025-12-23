Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $129.93 Thousand

Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Wrapped THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped THETA has a market cap of $129.93 thousand and approximately $27.90 million worth of Wrapped THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped THETA has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped THETA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,659.66 or 0.99968481 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped THETA

Wrapped THETA’s total supply is 446,727 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped THETA is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped THETA’s official Twitter account is @theta_network. Wrapped THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped THETA

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped THETA has a current supply of 446,726.7928. The last known price of Wrapped THETA is 0.28813818 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.