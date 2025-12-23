Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VWO stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.