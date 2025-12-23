Prism Advisors Inc. Purchases 69,358 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF $GXC

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 269.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,358 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for 2.7% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $107.01.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

