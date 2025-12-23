Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Declares $15.13 Annual Dividend

Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 15.1313 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1,417.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPAQ opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of -0.03. Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $108.25.

About Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF

The Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (SPAQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to globally listed, pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) of any capitalization. SPAQ was launched on Jan 27, 2023 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

