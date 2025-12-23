Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This is a 2.7% increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Millrose Properties stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. Millrose Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $179.26 million during the quarter.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

