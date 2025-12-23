Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 422,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,498,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Equity Residential by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 391,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 91.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.