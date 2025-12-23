Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,525 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 68.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,708.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total value of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,311.48. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $465.33 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.64 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.31.

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

