Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 101,397 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 118.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,397 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Exp World were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Exp World by 73.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,289,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exp World by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,184,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exp World by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 421,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exp World by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 506,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exp World by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 256,095 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 1.98. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

Exp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Exp World had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

In other Exp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 487,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,528. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 117,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $1,410,835.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,731,114 shares in the company, valued at $321,842,612.56. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 147,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,735 over the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Exp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exp World presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty’s technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World’s offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

