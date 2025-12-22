Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Catalyst Media Group had a net margin of 12,308.20% and a return on equity of 0.83%.

Catalyst Media Group Trading Up 39.5%

CMX stock opened at GBX 60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Catalyst Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 29.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 90. The company has a market cap of £12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.02.

Catalyst Media Group Company Profile

Catalyst Media Group plc, engages in the provision of business administrative services worldwide. Its services focus on managing the strategic investment in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Ltd (SIS), including the provision of non-executive director services to SIS and the management of overheads. It also provides betting services to retail and online operators that offers end-to-end solution of live pictures and data on-screen graphics with betting triggers and a range of markets and prices.

