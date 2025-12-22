Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Catalyst Media Group had a net margin of 12,308.20% and a return on equity of 0.83%.
Catalyst Media Group Trading Up 39.5%
CMX stock opened at GBX 60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Catalyst Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 29.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 90. The company has a market cap of £12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.02.
Catalyst Media Group Company Profile
