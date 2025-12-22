Private Client Services LLC Acquires 14,995 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $59.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

