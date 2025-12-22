TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Buys New Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 911 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $671.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $657.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $701.19. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.60.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $741,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. This represents a 84.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $177,368,310. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

