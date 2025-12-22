UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,404 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

