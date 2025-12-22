iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI is Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IEI opened at $119.34 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3711 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

