Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,141,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,489,909,000 after buying an additional 727,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,063,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,205,927,000 after acquiring an additional 301,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,774,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $154.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

