Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 18,381 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,166,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,221,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,543,000 after buying an additional 702,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,831,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,378,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,204,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,388 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

