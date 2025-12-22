Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 8,235 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 223.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 76,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 390,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $75.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $79.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

