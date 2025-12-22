3,600 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Acquired by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 0.2% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $167.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $169.86.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

