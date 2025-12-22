Foster Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 702.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,698 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,413,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $42.62 on Monday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $882.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSI was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

