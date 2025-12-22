PFW Advisors LLC Has $32.97 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

PFW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 9.8% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PFW Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $32,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 71.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $292.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $311.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,073.60. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $196,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,780. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,615. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

